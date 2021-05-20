newsbreak-logo
Jimmy Fallon is Rebooting Classic Game Show ‘Password’ for NBC

By Maria Lalonde
Rare
Cover picture for the articleFans of Password, the iconic 1960s game show hosted by Allen Ludden, look upon this article and rejoice! Per Hollywood news outlet Deadline, the classic game show is being revived by none other than the goofy, the loveable, the charming Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon. The news was announced by Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television, and Streaming on Monday during NBCU’s upfronts presentation.

rare.us
