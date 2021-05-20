‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Sets Final Season Premiere Date (Video)
The eighth and final season of NBC’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” finally has an actual, set-in-stone premiere date and time. The Nine-Nine will return with back-to-back episodes on Thursday, Aug. 12, starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT. That is four days after the Tokyo 2020 (in 2021, due to the coronavirus delay) Olympics Closing Ceremony airs on NBC. A new pair of “Brooklyn” episodes will air in that hour each subsequent Thursday — until we again lose one of broadcast TV’s greatest sitcoms.www.thewrap.com