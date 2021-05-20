Eau Claire tiny home maker uses reclaimed materials

EAU CLAIRE — St. Patrick’s School may have been razed last year, but that doesn’t mean someone couldn’t take a walk down memory lane by strolling across the old gym floor.

Planks from the former gym — the site of thousands of physical education classes and basketball games for nearly a century — now form the hardwood floor of a custom tiny home crafted by No Boundaries Tiny Homes, an Eau Claire-based salvage and construction company with a penchant for repurposing building materials.

The company’s first house, dubbed the St. Patrick’s Tiny Home because it is filled with materials salvaged from the former Catholic school in downtown Eau Claire, will be on display at two tiny open houses this weekend.

The house, destined to become an Airbnb rental on Long Lake in Chippewa County, will be the first of many such projects that reuse materials otherwise headed for the landfill if No Boundaries owners Chad Dalhoe and Graham Barnes realize their vision.

“Everything you see in this tiny home, other than the cabinets and windows, would be in a landfill,” Dalhoe said Wednesday, gesturing to the nearly finished project in the company’s shop, also made from 95% reused materials, just south of Eau Claire. “It breaks your heart.”

A tour of the 325-square-foot home, which includes two lofts for sleeping, a separate bathroom and a combination kitchen, dining and living room, revealed several examples of creative repurposing.

A slate chalkboard from the school is mounted on the wall near the door, the walls are made of boards culled from a local lumberyard’s scrap bin, the built-in dining table is crafted from a former school science table using legs from salvaged church pews. Plans call for using metal decorations from a 3rd Ward house as safety railings at the edge of the lofts, science table legs and a church pew back for a headboard and former St. Pat’s intercom speakers as the vintage housing for contemporary Bluetooth speakers.

“We’ll use anything with a story that would be interesting from a design standpoint,” Barnes said. “It’s literally like a living work of art when you’re in it.”

The custom nature of the work takes time, Barnes said, “but the results are pretty cool.”

The company’s two-pronged business model — building new products and using reclaimed materials — ensures no two tiny homes will be exactly the same.

That creative side is one of the things that attracted Eau Claire real estate agent Knelly Dettinger to collaborating with No Boundaries.

She is buying the St. Patrick’s Tiny Home and hopes to buy several more of the tiny homes that could be used as rentals or second homes on recreational properties or even as movable homes for what she calls “nontraditional snow birds” — younger people who can work remotely and would rather be based in a warmer climate during winter.

“Tiny homes are already super popular on the coasts,” said Dettinger, of TruLiving Real Estate.

She is excited about the ability of No Boundaries to build custom tiny homes that are designed to fit specific lots and terrain.

“Chad is an expert-level craftsman builder and he has one of the most creative minds in construction you’ll ever run across, and Graham is the perfect partner because he believes in the vision and can communicate it very well,” Dettinger said. “If you want someone who will truly listen and make what’s in your head come alive, No Boundaries is your place.”

The partners insist they have modest ambitions for earning income from their business but big dreams about making a difference in the world.

Not only are they focused on sustainability by reusing materials, but they also have their sights set on the affordable housing shortage.

Dalhoe and Barnes believe they could help address the lack of affordable housing by building custom tiny homes, starting at about $80,000, for folks ready to do some serious downsizing or for starter homes for people looking to build some equity.

Instead of addressing the issue strictly through affordable housing developments, the city could promote building two tiny houses on some lots, possibly using salvaged materials from houses being razed to build a new garage on the sites, Dalhoe said.

“This can work, and I think Eau Claire would be a great place to do it,” he said.

The two old friends reconnected this past winter when Dalhoe contacted Barnes for help creating a website. They got to talking and ended up agreeing to be business partners. Dalhoe brings decades of experience in construction, and Barnes brings a background in business, marketing and graphic design.

In Dalhoe, Barnes also found a receptive ear for his ideas about green initiatives.

To take the company’s commitment to sustainability to the next level, No Boundaries recently created an “Ambassador” program to seek people who “want to get some good feels by helping Mother Earth and earn a chance to snag some swag” at the same time,” according to its website (noboundariestinyhomes.com).

The idea is that the company is hoping the public will serve as its eyes and ears in informing No Boundaries about structures that are going to be taken down. Referrals then lead to discounts and freebies from local businesses.

The goal is simple: “The more salvageable materials our company is able to cull from these projects, the more board feet of lumber saved in standing trees and less waste impacts the landfill,” the website states.

The passion is apparent, as Dalhoe’s eyes light up at the prospect of getting into more old buildings ahead of the wrecking ball.

Standing in a barn filled with church pews, benches, cabinets, lumber and doors from St. Pat’s, Dalhoe proclaimed, “If we have our own wrecking company, we can get everything.”