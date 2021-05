Many individuals will be working to gather their tax documents to complete their 2020 taxes. Although the tax deadline was extended until May 17th, the deadline always seems to sneak up quickly. I know you may have a lot on your plate lately, so as we near the finish line of tax season, here are a few helpful reminders from the TurboTax team to help you save on your taxes and to help you file your individual tax return (Form 1040) on time.