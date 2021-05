Some great news from the Blandford Nature Center Facebook page recently: Their syrup has come in #1 in a contest and live music returns this summer. First, the great syrup! Blandford Nature Center won the 2021 Alpine Historical Commission's annual Maple Syrup Contest! This contest was held in mid-April. Syrup from six producers in the West Michigan area took part. Check out the video of the contest here. If you haven't had any of their award winning syrup yet, it looks like there is still some available in their online gift shop, but quantities are low. There is nothing better than a stack of pancakes with some great maple syrup cascading over the top and down the sides, to the reservoir of syrup pooling on your plate!