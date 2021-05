Trisha Yearwood appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week, but talking to Kelly Clarkson is nothing new for Trisha, ” You know, we’re buddies. We text all the time.”. But it has been a while since they’ve chatted in person, “We hadn’t seen each other in a year, ’cause none of us have seen each other in a year! So it was really nice just to see her face.”