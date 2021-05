Thuso Mbedu might not have the simplest name to pronounce, but there is nothing complicated about the fact that she is one of the most talented actresses to hail from South Africa. She is young, but the work she’s done at this point in her life is unparalleled, and she is not slowing down anytime in the near future. She’s starring in a new project that is brightening her star by the moment, and now her fans and those who are only getting to know her now want to know everything about the talented, beautiful actress who is making a huge name for herself.