There's no better status symbol than a blacked-out Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon. Even better is the ridiculously quick Mercedes- AMG G63 that produces a massive 577 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque from its 4.0-liter twin-turbo engine. These SUVs look amazing straight from the factory, but the aftermarket scene will always find a way to improve on things, and when it comes to tuning G63 wagons, it seems like Hofele Design is the way to go. We have previously covered a one-of-a-kind Mercedes-AMG G63 by the same company, but they're back yet again with another G63 that will blow your silk-lined socks off.