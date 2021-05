After 15 months of service at Golden Harvest Food Bank, members of the Georgia National Guard will wrap up their COVID-19 relief efforts at the Food Bank on Monday, May 31. Since April of 2020, 15 servicemembers at a time have been stationed in Augusta to assist in distributing emergency food assistance to families in Golden Harvest’s 25-county service area. The Guard has been invaluable in helping Golden Harvest provide more than 14.9 million meals to people experiencing food insecurity due to the economic effects of the coronavirus in Georgia and South Carolina.