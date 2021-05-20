newsbreak-logo
What They're Saying: Louisiana Pediatricians, Nurses, Researchers Want You to Take the COVID-19 Vaccine

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE – Medical professionals from across the state are lining up in support of the three safe, effective and widely available COVID vaccines, urging Louisiana residents to go Sleeves Up to protect themselves and their families from COVID-19. Last week, following FDA authorization and CDC recommendations, the state made Louisianans 12 to 15 years old eligible for the vaccine. So far, nearly 1.4 million people – one out of every three eligible Louisianans – are fully vaccinated. Already 5,725 newly eligible 12 to 15 year-olds, excluding trial participants, have started the vaccination process.

