Free croissants and Iran’s dissidents: the joys of covering France 98

Barça pursues its first Champions League title next Sunday, May 16 (9:00 p.m., on Gol TV), in the final that will be played against Chelsea in Gothenburg (Sweden). The illusion is maximum in the Barcelona squad. And is not for less. The continental trophy of women's football could not only be in the showcases of the Barça club for the first time. It would also do it in Spanish women's football and in the record of most of the players who will defend the elastic culé in Swedish territory.