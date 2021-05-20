Free croissants and Iran’s dissidents: the joys of covering France 98
Every so often, when searching for something in the attic, I come across a grey box file with a red-and-white sticker advertising the Argentinian newspaper El Grafico stuck on the lid. Occasionally I open it and glance inside. Last weekend for the first time in many years I brought it down the ladder. It’s sitting on my desk as I type this: dusty, giving off a musty smell of aged paper tinged – though perhaps I’m imagining this – with the scent of garlic and black tobacco.www.theguardian.com