newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

North America has 87% of all unique SARS-CoV-2 S protein variants in the NCBI database among six continents

By Susha Cheriyedath, M.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe spike (S) proteins on the surface of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) are crucial in determining the infectivity and antigenicity of the virus. The spike protein has already undergone several mutations, and these mutations have influenced immune system evasion and boosted viral transmission. This has led to increased morbidity and mortality, and these negative changes caused by mutations are being investigated.

www.news-medical.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncbi#Sars#South America#Europe#Virus Evolution#Ncbi#North American S#The North American#Rbd#S Protein Variants#Analyzing Unique Variants#Sars Cov 2 Genomes#Newer Sars Cov 2 Variants#Amino Acid Frequency#Spike Proteins#Spontaneous Mutations#Residues#Phylogenetic Relationship#Natural Evolution#Next Generation Vaccines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Place
South Ameriica
Country
India
News Break
Science
Related
ScienceNature.com

Identification and characterization of a monoclonal antibody blocking the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein–ACE2 interaction

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is an acute pneumonia caused by infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). According to the latest statistics for COVID-19 released by Johns Hopkins University on April 6, 2021, there were 132.45 million confirmed cases and 2.87 million deaths globally. Because COVID-19 has spread as a global pandemic, the development of therapeutics for this disease, such as neutralizing antibodies that can efficiently block SARS-CoV-2 infection, is urgently needed.
ScienceEurekAlert

New tools enable rapid analysis of coronavirus sequences and tracking of variants

The COVID-19 pandemic has spurred genomic surveillance of viruses on an unprecedented scale, as scientists around the world use genome sequencing to track the spread of new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The rapid accumulation of viral genome sequences presents new opportunities for tracing global and local transmission dynamics, but analyzing so much genomic data is challenging.
Scienceaao.org

Could SARS-CoV-2 infection trigger giant cell arteritis?

Review of: SARS-CoV-2 infection triggering a giant cell arteritis. Riera-Martí N, Romaní J, Calvet J. Medicina clínica, March 2021. Investigators report a possible case of giant cell arteritis (GCA) following SARS-CoV-2 infection. Case study findings. This paper presents a case of an otherwise healthy 50-year-old man who presented to his...
Irvine, CABusiness Insider

Zymo Research Releases Open-Source Bioinformatics Pipeline for SARS-CoV-2 Variant Detection in Wastewater

IRVINE, Calif., May 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- Zymo Research has released the VirSieve™ Bioinformatics Pipeline source code to the environmental microbiology community to promote global collaboration and support for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 variants in wastewater. VirSieve™ is an automated computational pipeline that analyzes sequencing reads from the SARS-CoV-2 virus in wastewater samples to better understand viral variants present in monitored communities. By rating the confidence interval in observed viral mutations, the software has the potential to significantly increase the accuracy of analyzing any changes in the viral genetic material.
ScienceNature.com

A SARS-CoV-2 antibody curbs viral nucleocapsid protein-induced complement hyperactivation

Although human antibodies elicited by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) nucleocapsid (N) protein are profoundly boosted upon infection, little is known about the function of N-reactive antibodies. Herein, we isolate and profile a panel of 32 N protein-specific monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) from a quick recovery coronavirus disease-19 (COVID-19) convalescent patient who has dominant antibody responses to the SARS-CoV-2 N protein rather than to the SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) protein. The complex structure of the N protein RNA binding domain with the highest binding affinity mAb (nCoV396) reveals changes in the epitopes and antigen’s allosteric regulation. Functionally, a virus-free complement hyperactivation analysis demonstrates that nCoV396 specifically compromises the N protein-induced complement hyperactivation, which is a risk factor for the morbidity and mortality of COVID-19 patients, thus laying the foundation for the identification of functional anti-N protein mAbs.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

MIT researchers generate the complete gene annotation of SARS-CoV-2 genome

In early 2020, a few months after the Covid-19 pandemic began, scientists were able to sequence the full genome of the virus that causes the infection, SARS-CoV-2. While many of its genes were already known at that point, the full complement of protein-coding genes was unresolved. Now, after performing an...
Cambridge, MANews-Medical.net

Researchers show SARS-CoV-2 genes can be integrated into the human genome

Researchers in the United States have shown that genes from severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the causative agent of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) – can be integrated into the genome of infected human cells. The team says the viral RNA can be expressed as chimeric transcripts with...
SciencePhys.org

Life may have become cellular by using unusual molecules

All modern life is composed of cells, from single-celled bacteria to more complex organisms such as humans, which may contain billions or even trillions of cells. But how life came to be cellular remains uncertain. New research led by specially appointed assistant professor Tony Z. Jia at the Earth-Life Science Institute (ELSI) at Tokyo Institute of Technology, along with colleagues from around the world (Japan, Malaysia, France, Czech Republic, India and the U.S.), shows that simple chemical compounds known as hydroxy acids, which were likely common on primitive Earth, spontaneously link together and form structures reminiscent of modern cells when dried from solution, as may have happened on or in ancient beaches or puddles. The resulting structures may have helped scaffold the emergence of biological cellularity, and offer scientists a new avenue for studying early proto-biological evolution and the origins of life itself.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Stimulating environments boost the brain; now scientists have found the genes responsible

Environmental enrichment—with infrastructure, unfamiliar odors and tastes, and toys and puzzles—is often used in zoos, laboratories, and farms to stimulate animals and increase their wellbeing. Stimulating environments are better for mental health and cognition because they boost the growth and function of neurons and their connections, the glia cells that support and feed neurons, and blood vessels within the brain. But what are the deeper molecular mechanisms that first set in motion these large changes in neurophysiology? That's the subject of a recent study in Frontiers in Molecular Neuroscience.
New Haven, CTNews-Medical.net

Antibodies generated by malaria cross-react with SARS-CoV-2

An international team of researchers has warned that individuals with acute malaria infection generate high levels of antibodies that cross-react with the viral spike protein of the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The spike protein is the main structure the virus...
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Indian SARS-CoV-2 variant shows enhanced host cell entry and immune evasion

A study conducted by researchers in Germany has found that the B.1.617 variant of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) that has emerged in India entered certain types of lung and intestine cells with slightly increased efficiency compared with the original wild-type strain. The B.1.617 variant is the lineage...
ScienceNature.com

Single-cell atlases dissect tissue destruction by SARS-CoV-2

Severe SARS-CoV-2 infection can cause acute respiratory distress syndrome and multi-organ failure. Now, two studies, published back-to-back in Nature, provide new insights into the pathophysiology of severe COVID-19 at single-cell resolution. Melms et al. carried out single-nucleus RNA sequencing (snRNA-seq) of ~116,000 nuclei from snap-frozen lungs that were collected shortly...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Immunity developed by SARS-CoV-2 infection can protect against E484K variants, suggests study

A team of scientists from Japan has recently investigated the neutralizing potency of convalescent sera against currently circulating severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants with multiple spike mutations. The study’s findings reveal that the variants containing Y543F or N501Y spike mutations are capable of evading neutralization by SARS-CoV-2-induced...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Scientists find gene mutation linked to exfoliation syndrome, most common cause of glaucoma

A team of researchers from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research's (A*STAR) Genome Institute of Singapore (GIS) and Bioprocessing Technology Institute (BTI), as well as Singapore Eye Research Institute (SERI), have identified a genetic mutation (functionally defective CYP39A1 gene) associated with exfoliation syndrome, the most common cause of glaucoma. The findings could pave the way for future research on the cause of exfoliation syndrome and potential cures. Their research was published in Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) on 24 February 2021.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Experiments on Live Human Brain Tissue Yield Unexpected Findings

These findings may have implications for brain disease, disorders. Scientists at the Krembil Brain Institute, part of University Health Network (UHN), in collaboration with colleagues at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), have used precious and rare access to live human cortical tissue to identify functionally important features that make human neurons unique.
CancerScience Now

An old antidepressant helps the immune system fight tumors in mice

Drugs that unleash the body’s immune system to attack tumors, known as checkpoint inhibitors, have put some cancer patients into remission for years. But many others don’t benefit from the treatments. Now, researchers have found that an old type of antidepressant boosts the power of these inhibitors in mice—and they suspect it could do the same in people.
Public HealthThe Weather Channel

India's B.1.617 Coronavirus Variant Capable of Evading Natural and Vaccine-Induced Antibodies: Researchers

The double-mutant coronavirus variant that has emerged in India (the B.1.617) entered certain types of lung and intestine cells with slightly increased efficiency when compared to the original wild-type strain, researchers have found. The researchers, including Markus Hoffmann from the German Primate Center, also reported that the entry of B.1.617...