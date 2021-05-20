North America has 87% of all unique SARS-CoV-2 S protein variants in the NCBI database among six continents
The spike (S) proteins on the surface of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) are crucial in determining the infectivity and antigenicity of the virus. The spike protein has already undergone several mutations, and these mutations have influenced immune system evasion and boosted viral transmission. This has led to increased morbidity and mortality, and these negative changes caused by mutations are being investigated.www.news-medical.net