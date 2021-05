Derek Chauvin's defense attorney has filed a motion for a new trial two weeks after the former police officer was convicted of murdering George Floyd. In a four-page document obtained by PEOPLE, Chauvin's attorney, Eric J. Nelson, alleges that his client was not given a fair trial due to a number of misconducts, including an "abuse of discretion" made by the court when it denied a request for a venue change due to publicity surrounding the case.