Smartphones are ubiquitous, but not everybody feels at ease operating one. iPhones and Androids feel natural to younger users and tech-savvy individuals, while older generations might have a harder time adjusting to all the intricacies of these portable computers. When I switched my dad from a flip phone to an iPhone years ago, I told him to go to a different room, and find a way to call and text me. These are the most basic features of any phone, and the first ones you need to learn how to use on a touchscreen device, I told him. We’d build from there. Only come to me for help if you can’t do any of them, I said, fully convinced that the phone’s intuitive menu would be enough for him to get both tasks done. A few minutes later he called and texted me, a sign that he was on the right path. His smartphone experience has only grown since then.