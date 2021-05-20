newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Swiss study suggests very low prevalence of long COVID in pediatric population

By Susha Cheriyedath, M.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStudies have shown that children can experience post-viral syndromes after a severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection. However, the extent to which children are affected by this long COVID syndrome in which symptoms can continue for over 12 weeks is unclear. Currently available evidence is limited to selective clinical populations with no control groups, and hence estimating the overall prevalence and disease burden in a general pediatric population is not possible.

www.news-medical.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#On Children#School Children#Prevalence#Adolescents#Clinical Testing#Scientific Data#Respiratory Symptoms#Swiss#Covid#Ciao Corona#Population Based Cohort#Longitudinal Data#Long Term Symptoms#Syndrome#Health Related Quality#Serological Analysis#Follow Up Questionnaire#Venous Blood#Sample
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Public Health
Country
Switzerland
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Study identifies most persistent neurological problems during long COVID-19

Neuropsychiatric issues have been frequently reported in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) long-haulers. A new study on the medRxiv* preprint server has found which neurological symptoms are likely to persist after a severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection. The most commonly reported neurological complication was sleep disturbance. About 1...
Public HealthNature.com

The indirect effects of COVID-19 on pediatric research

As members of the Research Committee of the Association of Medical School Pediatric Department Chairs, we write to comment on the review article by Fleming et al.1 on the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic on child and adolescent health and associated research. We agree with many of the observations that the authors have highlighted, specifically the important needs for involving children in trials of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, for natural history studies of youth who acquire COVID-19, for highly coordinated and collaborative clinical trials and cohort studies among academic institutions, for streamlining approaches to effective research governance and protection of research subjects while guaranteeing high levels of patient privacy and safety, and for the study of the unfortunate immediate sequelae of acute COVID-19 in children, specifically the postinfectious disorder called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, also referred to as Pediatric Inflammatory Multisystem Syndrome Temporally Associated with COVID-19.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Evidence suggests bubonic plague had long-term effect on human immunity genes

Scientists examining the remains of 36 bubonic plague victims from a 16th century mass grave in Germany have found the first evidence that evolutionary adaptive processes, driven by the disease, may have conferred immunity on later generations of people from the region. "We found that innate immune markers increased in...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study reveals acute immunologic changes in children with long COVID

Long COVID, also known as long-haul COVID, is thought to be a set of long-term post-viral syndromes or complications that can affect individuals across all demographics following infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the agent that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Also called post-acute sequelae of COVID-19 (or PASC), this category of illness comprises symptoms such as prolonged fatigue, shortness of breath, chest pain and an overall reduction in the quality of life.
Pharmaceuticalscontagionlive.com

CDC Adopts Recommendation for COVID-19 Vaccine in Pediatric Population

The CDC Director Rochelle Walensky confirmed the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine can be administered in children as young as 12 years of age. Update 6:21pm EDT: The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky has officially adopted the panel's recommendation to allow for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to be administered in children as young as 12 years old.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

UK’s NHS Covid-19 app could have stopped almost a million cases, study suggests

The UK’s contact-tracing app could have prevented almost a million cases, a new study suggests.The “NHS Covid-19” app, and the exposure notifications it gives to users who may be affected, helped stop between 100,000 and 900,000 contracting coronavirus, the new research indicates.The study, which has been published in Nature, says that the contract tracing app sent around 1.7 million exposure notifications in the last three months of 2020, as a result of 560,000 app users testing positive.It estimates that around 6% of app users that receive a close contact notification will go on to report a positive test themselves -...
Public HealthLife Style Extra

Non-hospitalised COVID patients have low risk of serious long-term effects -study

Visits to general practitioners following infection, according. to a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal https://bit.ly/3ogGGQ1. SARS-CoV-2 infection not requiring hospital admission is low. outpatient hospital visits could indicate COVID-19 sequelae," prescription, patient and health insurance registries. May 11 (Reuters) - British utility SSE and Norwegian energy firm...
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Neurological Manifestations Prevalent for Inpatients With COVID-19

THURSDAY, May 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Neurological manifestations are common among patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and are associated with an increased risk for in-hospital mortality, according to a study published online May 11 in JAMA Network Open. Sherry Hsiang-Yi Chou, M.D., from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine,...
Public HealthNature.com

A retrospective cohort study of 12,306 pediatric COVID-19 patients in the United States

Children and adolescents account for ~ 13% of total COVID-19 cases in the United States. However, little is known about the nature of the illness in children. The reopening of schools underlines the importance of understanding the epidemiology of pediatric COVID-19 infections. We sought to assess the clinical characteristics and outcomes in pediatric COVID-19 patients. We conducted a retrospective cross-sectional analysis of pediatric patients diagnosed with COVID-19 from healthcare organizations in the United States. The study outcomes (hospitalization, mechanical ventilation, critical care) were assessed using logistic regression. The subgroups of sex and race were compared after propensity score matching. Among 12,306 children with lab-confirmed COVID-19, 16.5% presented with respiratory symptoms (cough, dyspnea), 13.9% had gastrointestinal symptoms (nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain), 8.1% had dermatological symptoms (rash), 4.8% had neurological (headache), and 18.8% had other non-specific symptoms (fever, malaise, myalgia, arthralgia and disturbances of smell or taste). In the study cohort, the hospitalization frequency was 5.3%, with 17.6% needing critical care services and 4.1% requiring mechanical ventilation. Following propensity score matching, the risk of all outcomes was similar between males and females. Following propensity score matching, the risk of hospitalization was greater in non-Hispanic Black (RR 1.97 [95% CI 1.49–2.61]) and Hispanic children (RR 1.31 [95% CI 1.03–1.78]) compared with non-Hispanic Whites. In the pediatric population infected with COVID-19, a substantial proportion were hospitalized due to the illness and developed adverse clinical outcomes.
Rochester, MNKARE

Mayo Clinic releases new study on COVID-19 long-haulers

ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Mayo Clinic released new findings Wednesday morning about the long-term effects some people are seeing after a COVID-19 diagnosis. Sometimes called "Post-COVID Syndrome," these COVID "long-haulers" are feeling symptoms like brain fog, headaches and respiratory issues for months after their COVID diagnosis. The Mayo Clinic's COVID-19...
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Increased heart rate as a physiological response to SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine

Countries like the UK, Israel, and the USA are now in the thick of successful vaccine campaigns against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causative agent of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the vaccine rollout continues, there have been thousands of anecdotal reports of receivers suffering symptoms of mild...