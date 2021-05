Rumors are flying that the 3D Mario team at Nintendo is hard at work on a brand new Donkey Kong game. If true, this is a rare move for a franchise whose greatest moments are generally handled by external companies (Rare with the Donkey Kong Country trilogy and Donkey Kong 64, Retro with the latest two Donkey Kong Country games). The sky is the limit, but given how little love Donkey Kong tends to get compared to Nintendo’s other major properties, there’s a whole lot that can be done. If this new Donkey Kong game is real, what are your biggest hopes for it?