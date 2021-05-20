newsbreak-logo
The crew is back in uniform in first teaser poster for tvN's 'Hospital Playlist' season 2

By Susan-Han
allkpop.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe crew is finally back for tvN's 'Hospital Playlist' season 2!. Premiering this coming June 17 at 9 PM KST and airing every Thursday night, 'Hospital Playlist' season 2 will be returning with the same, heartwarming crew - Jo Jung Suk, Jeon Mi Do, Yoo Yun Suk, Jung Kyung Ho, and Kim Dae Myung. The med school friends are gathered together on the hospital rooftop, enjoying one another's company after another full day's work.

www.allkpop.com
#Hospital Playlist#Chemistry#Tvn#Dae#Drama#Hospital Playlist#Tvn#Poster#Crew#Kst#Jeon#Med School#Empathetic Stories
