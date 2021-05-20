International fans "EXO Protection Squad" send LED truck in protest against SM Entertainment
On Thursday, May 20, an LED truck sent by EXO's international fans was parked in front of SM Entertainment's building. The action was organized by a group known as the “EXO Protection Squad,” which asks SM to protect EXO members from attacks they have received in public places and on social media. The motivation for this movement was the recent attack on members Chanyeol and Chen, who have been threatened and harassed since last year, and so far, the company has done nothing to protect them.www.allkpop.com