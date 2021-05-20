Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker & Kathy Najimy Returning For Disney’s ‘Hocus Pocus 2’
In what should come as no surprise, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are coming back for the Disney+ sequel Hocus Pocus 2 as the wicked Sanderson Sisters. It’s interesting that the studio continues to keep this title for its streaming service as opposed to theaterical; the sequel set for a 2022 debut: Back in October, during the pandemic, Disney re-released the movie to notable results in the marketplace, seeing close to $5M from a handful of theaters, this despite the fact that the movie was also airing on TV at the same time.deadline.com