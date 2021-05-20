newsbreak-logo
Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker & Kathy Najimy Returning For Disney's 'Hocus Pocus 2'

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
Deadline
 21 hours ago

In what should come as no surprise, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are coming back for the Disney+ sequel Hocus Pocus 2 as the wicked Sanderson Sisters. It’s interesting that the studio continues to keep this title for its streaming service as opposed to theaterical; the sequel set for a 2022 debut: Back in October, during the pandemic, Disney re-released the movie to notable results in the marketplace, seeing close to $5M from a handful of theaters, this despite the fact that the movie was also airing on TV at the same time.

