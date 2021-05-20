Times Church News

The Reading-Berks Association of REALTORS® Young Professionals Network (YPN) is cooperating with the City of Reading to help clean up our neighborhoods. On Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 10am at Pendora Park (aka Mineral Springs Park) REALTOR® volunteers will dress up like some of your favorite superheroes and join in to help clean up the facility to make it ready for children and families to get outdoors and enjoy this summer! At least half a dozen local REALTORS® and friends will be in costume. All are invited to come out and join them, take some pictures with your favorite superheroes, and children 12 and under will get a free hot dog! Ponchos Backyard Grubbin food truck will also be on site offering up a variety of BBQ comfort foods too. Masks will be required in locations where 6 feet of social distancing is unavailable.