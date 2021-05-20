GOT7's Youngjae receives much love for his live performance of 'Lonely' with Levi's '501 Day Music Concert'
On May 20, Levi's Korea uploaded a video of Youngjae's live performance of 'Lonely' on Levi's '501 Day Music Concert.'. 501 Day celebrates the birth of denim, and three hot artists - Lee Seung Yoon, Youngjae, and Heize - were invited to gather in one place for a music concert. On this day, Youngjae showed off his smooth singing skills as he sang 'Lonely' while being surrounded by palm trees.www.allkpop.com