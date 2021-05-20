GOT7's Youngjae receives much love for his live performance of 'Lonely' with Levi's '501 Day Music Concert'

Toronto multi-instrumentalist Luna Li has released her latest single “Alone But Not Lonely” which is infused with her signature dreamy vocals and ethereal melodies. “I wrote this song as an act of self care, to cheer myself up during a darker time,” says the singer, who describes herself as a music-making moon fairy. “The phrase ‘Alone But Not Lonely’ is a mantra I use to remind myself that time I spend with myself is valuable and special, something that should be celebrated.”