GOT7's Youngjae receives much love for his live performance of 'Lonely' with Levi's '501 Day Music Concert'

By Sophie-Ha
allkpop.com
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 20, Levi's Korea uploaded a video of Youngjae's live performance of 'Lonely' on Levi's '501 Day Music Concert.'. 501 Day celebrates the birth of denim, and three hot artists - Lee Seung Yoon, Youngjae, and Heize - were invited to gather in one place for a music concert. On this day, Youngjae showed off his smooth singing skills as he sang 'Lonely' while being surrounded by palm trees.

