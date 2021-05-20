Edina PXG store manager Derek Holmes shoots opening 79 at PGA Championship
MINNEAPOLIS - Cottage Grove native and local PGA club pro Derek Holmes got the thrill of a lifetime Thursday after qualifying for the PGA Championship last week. Holmes, an Anoka High School graduate, teed it up among the best in golf in the opening round at the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in South Carolina for one of professional golf’s four major championships. Holmes was 1-under par after three holes, but finished with a 7-over par 79.www.fox9.com