newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

How to set up and use Microsoft OneDrive on a Mac

By Lance Whitney
TechRepublic
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLearn how you can fully use OneDrive on a Mac, just as you can in Windows. Microsoft OneDrive is available for a variety of platforms, including Windows, iOS, iPadOS, Android and macOS. Mac users can set up OneDrive Personal or OneDrive for Business to back up and sync files from their computer. The process for customizing OneDrive on a Mac is similar to that in Windows, though there are some differences. Once you set up and configure OneDrive, the tool runs automatically to manage files across your Mac and other devices outfitted with OneDrive.

www.techrepublic.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Onedrive#Microsoft Account#Microsoft Office#Download Files#Android Users#Cloud Users#Macos#Onedrive Personal#The Mac App Store#Dock#Save#Microsoft Onedrive#Onedrive Program#Onedrive Folder#Mac Users#Mac Section#Sync Files#Folders#Office Files#Disk Space
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Windows 10
News Break
Software
Related
InternetArs Technica

Google wants people to use 2FA, so it’s just going to turn it on for them

Enabling two-factor authentication (2FA) on a Google account requires someone who is proactive about account security. Users have to log in, dig through the settings, and tick the right boxes. Of the billions of Google accounts out there, the uptake on 2FA is probably not that high, and Google is tired of it.
Computersxda-developers

Can the 24-inch iMac with Apple M1 run Windows 10?

Apple’s new 24-inch iMac is its first desktop PC to include Apple Silicon. If you’re thinking of jumping in and you’ve not played around with an Apple M1 PC before, there are some things that you need to know, such as if you can use external monitors with it. Also, depending on how you’re using your current machine, you might be wondering if you can run Windows 10 on your new M1 iMac.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

You Can Now Cast Files From the OneDrive Android App

Chromecast is a convenient tool for casting media onto a big screen, but annoyingly, it doesn't work on Microsoft's Android OneDrive app... at least, not yet. A new update to the app bring in some Chromecast compatibility tools that let you cast media directly from your OneDrive folders. What's Coming...
Softwarelaptopmag.com

How to use Hot Corner on Mac to launch actions easily

Hot Corners are a feature that uses the four corners of your Mac to launch system actions. It works like a shortcut, but to an action rather than a file or folder. There are nine options you can choose from, including showing the desktop by minimizing all windows, locking the screen, starting a screensaver, launching mission control, put the display to sleep, and so on.
Softwarehowtogeek.com

How to Automatically Enlarge Small Fonts in Safari on Mac

Having trouble reading Safari’s tiny fonts on your Mac? It’s easy to make all of the smallest fonts in Safari bigger by default with a quick change in Safari Preferences. Here’s how. In Safari, you may be familiar with increasing or decreasing the font size on a website-to-website basis using...
Cell Phonesausdroid.net

Google force the hand of developers to share how they use your collected data

It’s no surprise to anyone — we hope — that your mobile phone OS, apps and yes, social platforms in general collect data about you. But what can be surprising is what data, the volume of data and how they use that to both their and your advantage. Let’s be brutally honest for a minute: While some apps do use data they collect about you for a better experience, it’s usually for their gain.
ComputersTechRadar

How to add new languages on Mac

By default, your Mac is set to display the system language in the country or region where it was purchased. However, you can change this at will. You can also change the language based on the app you use. Here's how to do both. Change system language. To change the...
ComputersCNET

So you're setting up an external hard drive. Formatting facts for Windows and Mac

Formatting an external drive forces you to make some important decisions that will affect how and where you can use the drive, including whether it'll work on a PC, Mac or both. Manufacturers often advertise that their external drives are compatible with both operating systems out of the box, and for the most part, that's accurate. However, it's more nuanced than that.
Softwarehowtogeek.com

How to Screen Record on Mac

Screen recording on Mac was vastly improved with macOS Mojave (first introduced in 2018). With nothing but a built-in application, you can capture sound, mouse clicks, portions of your screen, and more. Here’s how to screen record on your Mac. Open the Screenshot Utility on Mac. You can use the...
Computersmakeuseof.com

The 7 Best Microsoft Edge Extensions to Get the Most Out of Gmail

Your Gmail inbox can take over your life. From unread emails to the blast of spam, taming your email takes rigorous habits. Another option you should try is to add some Gmail extensions to your Edge browser. Once added, each extension will improve your Gmail experience and help you be more productive in your email communication.
Computersmakeuseof.com

Google Sheets: Every Keyboard Shortcut You Need for Windows and Mac

If you're looking for an online, real-time, collaborative, and free spreadsheet app, then Google Sheets is your best option. Google Sheets is an online spreadsheet app that is used to create and format spreadsheets. Using Google Sheets you can create spreadsheets for all kinds of documents including contact lists, budgets, financial statements, and anything you can imagine.
Computersosxdaily.com

How to Hide Purchases on Mac

Do you want to prevent an app from showing up in your purchased list on the App Store? You may occasionally download apps that you don’t want others to know about, or you might not want to see a reminder of yourself. Whatever the reason, it’s pretty easy to hide app purchases on a Mac.
SoftwarePosted by
Hacker Noon

How To Set Up tsconfig [Part 1]

I’m a big fan of TypeScript. Each new project I prefer to write on TS rather than native JavaScript. In this article, I will not discuss the reasons for choosing TypeScript or its advantages and disadvantages. I’d like this article to be a guide for those who want to learn how to set up.
Cell Phoneskomando.com

Google Messages is getting a big makeover – on some phones

Google’s SMS and instant messaging app have gone through several changes since first developed. Starting as a hopeful replacement for traditional text messages, the application branched out to include many of the chat features available today. Google Messages became so popular that it recorded over a billion installations on Android...
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to enforce Google SafeSearch in Microsoft Edge in Windows 10

If your kids often browse the internet on your computer, you can enforce Google SafeSearch in Microsoft Edge browser using this tutorial. It is possible to turn on Google SafeSearch filters using the Registry Editor and the Local Group Policy Editor. When someone searches for a keyword on Google search...
Computersmspoweruser.com

Here’s how to install Microsoft Edge on Chrome OS Chromebooks

Some things are worth doing just for the bragging rights, and one of those things may be installing the Microsoft Edge browser on Google’s Chromebooks. Of course, there may be legitimate reasons to have Edge on your Chromebook, such as password sync with your desktop browser, or if you like the features such as Collections.