Sequels are very rarely better than the original stories. But Forward Theater’s current production of 46 Plays for America’s First Ladies is a definite exception — it is even better than its predecessor and companion piece, 44 Plays for 44 Presidents. Written and developed by many of the same artists from Chicago’s Neo-Futurists (Genevra Gallo-Bayiates, Sharon Greene, Chloe Johnston, Bilal Dardai and Andy Bayiates), this funny, inventive, sometimes poignant, sometimes bizarre, episodic variety show focuses on the women behind the men who have led our country over the past 200-plus years. A virtual performance that was filmed in the Overture’s Playhouse in front of a socially distanced live audience, the play is available to stream until May 23.