Olivia Rodrigo's New Album "Sour" Interpolates Taylor Swift's "New Year's Day"

At just 19 years old, Eilish enters a more sophisticated era — and that includes new music, white-blonde hair and a more mature style. Billie Eilish is an icon of her own making. Despite reaching mega-stardom at a young age, she has always been in control of her own image and sound. Unlike most stars, Eilish did not become famous thanks to an engineered persona and breakout hit. Instead, she was catapulted into the spotlight almost accidentally when she wrote the song Ocean Eyes at 13 years old with the help of her brother, FINNEAS, after her dance instructor asked her to write a song to perform to. She uploaded it onto the music streaming site SoundCloud and it quickly went viral. Since then, she has worked closely with her brother on almost all of her music, resulting in an organic sound that is uniquely hers.