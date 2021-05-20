newsbreak-logo
Olivia Rodrigo's New Album "Sour" Interpolates Taylor Swift's "New Year's Day"

By P. Claire Dodson
Posted by 
Teen Vogue
Teen Vogue
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Olivia Rodrigo's new album Sour drops on May 21 at midnight local time, but we already have a sneak peak courtesy of some eagle-eyed netizens who already have access to the album — and the musician referenced Taylor Swift on one of her new songs. Popular Taylor Swift news fan...

