Phoenixville, PA

$99M Phoenixville school budget brings 1.57% tax hike

Mercury
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIXVILLE — The Phoenixville Area School Board has adopted a $99.1 million budget that will raise property taxes by 1.57% for the 2021-22 school year. Board member Ayisha Sereni cast the only no vote at the May 17 meeting. School Board President Blake Emmanuel called the spending plan a "status...

