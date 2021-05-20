The Best Way To Balance Strength Training And Cardio

Do you feel a little lost whenever you go to work out, or just not sure where to start at all with those fitness goals you have in mind? Well, Future — a new fitness app — is looking to change that. The digital fitness platform pairs you with your own personal coach to create a workout plan that is completely tailored to you. Whether you are headed back into the gym, enjoying the weather outside or squeezing in a workout at the airport, your Future trainer will customize your workout to your setup and your schedule. Plus, with a versatile list of coaches, you can hit all of your goals — whether that's becoming a faster runner, building strength or just looking to sweat and have fun. Over 80 percent of Future coaches have trained pro, collegiate or Olympic athletes, and over 95 percent have a bachelor’s degree in exercise science (the majority also have a master's degree). If that's not enough to convince you, Gear Patrol readers can take 50 perfect off their first month of Future, simply click through at the link below.