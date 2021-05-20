newsbreak-logo
The Best Way To Balance Strength Training And Cardio

By Robin Rothstein
healthdigest.com
Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to figuring out the best way to balance strength and cardio in your workout routine, the result will depend on a variety of factors, including your fitness goals, your body type, and your schedule, along with some trial and error mixed in. That said, there are definitely...

WorkoutsPosted by
EatThis

The Secret Exercise Trick for Getting a Strong and Toned Physique

If you're looking to get a stronger, more toned physique, one of the biggest hurdles you'll face is the dreaded strength plateau. This happens when you've been grinding at the same training program week-in and week-out, and you soon find that your progress comes to a halt. After all, if you're training the same amount of time, and doing the same form of training at roughly the same intensity, weights, and reps, you'll stop progressing.
WorkoutsPosted by
Well+Good

Ignite Your Muscles With This Juicy 20-Minute Yoga Flow

After a year spent moving from the bed to the desk to the couch, my bod is anything but fired up. It feels stuck in the “sluggish” position, like how I’d imagine a bear feels upon waking from a winter’s hibernation—there isn’t enough coffee in the world to wake it up. Instead, the heat has to be dialed up slowly using good old-fashioned movement, the kind that’d been mostly eradicated from my life during the pandemic, and like that which can be found in the latest episode of Good Moves.
Los Angeles, CAthemanual.com

The Best Calf Workouts, According to a Functional Training Expert

Kenta Seki may be the number-one “Fine-as-Hell Asian Man,” according to HuffPo, but the Los Angeles-based trainer emphasizes that when it comes to your calves, it’s about more than good looks. “That’s something that I’m trying to get away from,” the 34-year-old Reebok-sponsored athlete says. Rather than the old bodybuilding philosophy of how to pack on more separation and mass to your lower legs, he counters with with a different set of queries: “How do they function, how do they feel, and how do they work for you? Those should be the bigger questions.”
Workoutsrunningmagazine.ca

At-home strength training: weighted backpack exercises for runners

Jon Erik-Kawamoto is back once again to help Canadian Running readers get the most out of their strength training. Kawamoto is a strength and conditioning specialist from St. John’s, N.L., where he owns a gym, JKConditioning. He understands that many Canadians still don’t have access to gyms and exercise facilities, so he’s continuing to produce at-home workouts with minimal equipment so everyone can get active. For this routine, all you need is a backpack. Yep, you read that correctly — this strength workout requires you to fill up a backpack so it weighs anywhere from 20 to 40 pounds. Once your bag’s filled up, you’ll be ready to tackle these six exercises from Kawamoto.
WorkoutsPopSugar

These 8 Ab-and-Booty Combo Moves Make the Most Intense 30-Minute Workout

Your abs and booty are about to get worked! Val Desjardins, owner of The Studio Montreal and celebrity EXOS-certified fitness trainer who's worked with clients such as Jennifer Aniston, shared this 30-minute bodyweight-only workout to target your glutes, abs, and back. This is a low-impact, mat-based workout that focuses on...
WorkoutsYoga Journal

7 Poses to Take Your Core Strength to the Next Level

Confession: When crop tops made a comeback a few years ago, I was relieved that high-waisted pants were also still “in.” After all, the mid-to-late 1990s style of Gwen Stefani and Britney Spears baring their entire torso proved daunting for me as I never felt comfortable showing my stomach. Even after buying an ab roller and trying every diet under the sun, my tummy still wasn’t flat. The reality is that I am just not built that way, and what little preteen me did not yet know was that it would not matter what my stomach looked like when it came to harnessing power in my asana practice.
Workoutsmensjournal.com

Weightlifters Say These Occlusion Training Bands Are The Best

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content. We could all use a little help when...
WorkoutsPosted by
Well+Good

This 15-Minute Rebounder HIIT Workout is High Intensity, Low Impact, and Great for Longevity

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) is a favorite for many and for good reason—it’s effective, efficient, and can be done anywhere without any equipment. Unfortunately, it can be hard on the joints, however, which is why rebounder HIIT is a thing, (and one you may want to get involved with if you’re hoping to protect and preserve your mobility for the long haul).
WorkoutsGear Patrol

Get Personal Training From Anywhere With Future Fitness

Do you feel a little lost whenever you go to work out, or just not sure where to start at all with those fitness goals you have in mind? Well, Future — a new fitness app — is looking to change that. The digital fitness platform pairs you with your own personal coach to create a workout plan that is completely tailored to you. Whether you are headed back into the gym, enjoying the weather outside or squeezing in a workout at the airport, your Future trainer will customize your workout to your setup and your schedule. Plus, with a versatile list of coaches, you can hit all of your goals — whether that's becoming a faster runner, building strength or just looking to sweat and have fun. Over 80 percent of Future coaches have trained pro, collegiate or Olympic athletes, and over 95 percent have a bachelor’s degree in exercise science (the majority also have a master's degree). If that's not enough to convince you, Gear Patrol readers can take 50 perfect off their first month of Future, simply click through at the link below.
Fitnesslifetime.life

The HIIT Bike Workout

To capture all of the exhilaration that’s possible on two wheels, your best bet is to push your pace — and that means interval training. For the uninitiated, high-intensity interval training (HIIT) consists of short spurts of hard activity alternated with periods of easier activity or complete rest. Such workouts require less time than lower-intensity sessions, yet they build cardiovascular endurance, strength, and power just as effectively.
WorkoutsRunnersWorld

Try this lower body workout on your next leg day

We all know we need to work on our leg strength as runners, but coming up with new workouts on leg day can feel like a chore, so we asked Danyele Wilson, PT and lead trainer for the Tone & Sculp app, for help. 'It's important to train your lower...
Workoutslifetime.life

Strength Training: Total Body vs. Split Workouts

Following a well-designed, appropriate strength-training program is one of the most transformational things you can do for your body and health. But sometimes, it’s hard to know where to start or channel your focus. As a result, almost any fitness professional will tell you that one of the most commonly...
WorkoutsPosted by
EatThis

3 Workouts Proven to Change Your Body Shape, Says Exercise Expert

It's simply a fact that we're born with certain body shapes. Depending on where the fat is distributed among our bodies, most of us fall into specific body-shape categories that include pear, apple, hourglass, rectangle, and other figures. For the record, the shapes are exactly what they sound like. If...
Workoutsfitandwell.com

Abs workout for beginners: The best six-pack workout for home and the gym

There’s a wealth of abs workouts for beginners out there, because the demand is never-ending. Whether you're a seasoned HIIT workout pro or you're just learning how to do a crunch, men and women alike want a toned, tight core in time for summer, but not many people have a great deal of spare time to devote to it. But we reckon we’ve found one of the best workouts for abs to help that six pack shine – and, what's more, it can be done in under 20 minutes.
Workoutsblissmark.com

Now is the best time to add a jump rope to your cardio exercise

Cardio is an essential part of any good health and fitness regimen, improving cardiovascular health, mood, and mental acuity. However, improving your cardio doesn’t have to mean signing up for the next half-marathon, although it’s very impressive if you do choose to do so. Not everyone has the time for...
Workoutsmaranaaz.gov

Functional Fitness

Ready to look and feel better? Lose weight for the summer? Tone-up for vacation?The JK Performance Adult Fitness Program is designed for active adults looking for a training challenge! This Fitness Program actively challenges effort and coordination with 60 minute movement-based sessions. No two sessions are alike! All are fun, fast-paced, and educational, which is unique compared to a traditional "boot camps" or gym-based workouts. You can expect to improve fitness, build functional strength and increase daily energy. Led by a coaching staff with advanced degrees, accredited certifications and over 40-years of training experience in helping athletes of all ages exceed their performance potential!
YogaPosted by
The Independent

10 best fitness apps for every workout, from yoga to running

With more of us working from home than ever, we’re finding more time in our days to dedicate to fitness. To meet this growing demand for exercise sessions without the expensive gym fees, the at-home workout revolution has produced a wealth of apps designed to amp up or inspire your routine.From yoga to running, kettlebells to spin, and even WWF-style “bro’ga”, there’s an app here to suit every style of workout. We tested a variety of apps to get down to this shortlist, using reviewers of all fitness levels and ages – from workout gurus with home gyms to mid-morning...