Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids school district drops mask requirement

 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Hawkeye Luka Garza has been a busy man since we last saw him on the court. He's training for the NBA and developing his business brand. Gov. Reynolds signs bill to limit use of COVID-19 vaccine passports. Updated: 34 minutes ago. Governor Reynolds also signed a bill which limits...

Iowa Statektvo.com

Governor Reynolds declares Monday DIPG Awareness Day in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — For a fifth straight year, Iowa is joining more than 30 other states in declaring May 17 as Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Awareness Day. Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation on Monday to acknowledge the day in Iowa while meeting with the families...
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Waterloo to consider name change for convention center

Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith pleads not guilty. The man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa State Patrol trooper entered his plea. Michael Lang has pleaded not guilty in the case. Updated: 4 hours ago. After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college...
Des Moines, IAKBUR

Des Moines, Cedar Rapids mayors lift mask mandates

Des Moines, Ia- The mayor of Iowa’s largest city has rescinded the mask mandate he issued in Des Moines last August. Radio Iowa reports Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie says he’s following C-D-C recommendations that those fully vaccinated no longer have to wear face coverings or maintain distance from others.
Iowa StatePosted by
98.1 KHAK

The Iowa Amish Have Shunned the COVID-19 Vaccine

I've always been fascinated with Amish culture and tradition. As a kid, my dad and I would travel to Lancaster, Pennsylvania to visit friends of his. The city has a huge Amish population, about 25,000, and my dad's pals were friendly with some of the area Amish. As a child, it's hard to grasp someone not being interested in a Walkman (that dates me) or video games. I have to say, I still have that fascination as an adult.
Cedar Rapids, IAfcc.gov

Post-Transition Table of DTV Allotments, Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Full Title: Amendment of Section 73.622(i), Post-Transition Table of DTV Allotments, Television Broadcast Stations (Cedar Rapids, Iowa) Requested the substitution of UHF channel 32 for VHF channel 9 at Cedar Rapids, Iowa in the DTV Table of Allotments. DA/FCC #: DA-21-584 Docket/RM: 21-51, RM-11876.
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

6000 COVID Deaths Recorded In Iowa; IDPH Issues Advisory To Schools, Child Cares

Statewide Iowa — The latest update this weekend shows public health officials have confirmed six-thousand Iowans have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Forty percent of the Iowans who’ve died of COVID were nursing home residents. And about 55 percent of the COVID-19 deaths in Iowa occurred in November, December and January. Data is still being collected, but it appears the number of total deaths in Iowa increased 15 percent last year and COVID will be the third-leading cause of death, behind heart disease and cancer.
Iowa Stateillinoisnewsnow.com

USDA awards $17M to support 3 watershed projects in Iowa

(The Center Square) – Three regional conservation projects in Iowa have received federal funding, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Monday. “There is great conservation work happening in the Floyd River watershed,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a May 17 news release. “The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has two demonstration projects underway, dedicated staff who provide technical support to the projects, and local farmers, landowners and partners who want to be involved. We’re able to leverage the state’s investments and our proven results to get additional federal dollars, which helps us make a greater impact on soil health and water quality in this priority watershed.”
Linn County, IAthegazette.com

Linn-Mar students call for anti-racism teaching at social justice rally

MARION — Linn-Mar High School senior Taeja Miller Grundy wants to see her school change from one that’s “prejudiced” and “segregated” to one that is inclusive and anti-racist. At a student-organized social justice rally Monday afternoon at the Linn-Mar stadium, Grundy led a group of about 60 students and staff...
Cedar Rapids, IAKCRG.com

University of Iowa celebrates 2021 spring and summer graduates

The Cedar Rapids Community School District will decide the future of its mask policy Wednesday. That's according to an email sent by the superintendent. More than 6,000 miles away from the conflict, people in Iowa are calling for both the Biden administration and their fellow Iowans to take action.
Linn County, IAthegazette.com

Another Linn County gambling vote, but gaming has changed

Given all the talk this week about a Linn County gambling referendum this fall, I tried this past week to get in touch with Jonathan Swain. He’s president of Peninsula Pacific Entertainment, the casino company leading a group of investors that holds all the cards when it comes to the possibility of a casino, someday, in Cedar Rapids.
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Iowa closing in on 38% of residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Iowa saw 12,682 more residents fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus as of early Saturday afternoon, for a total of 1,207,455. That means 37.82 percent of all Iowans have received a full series of vaccinations against a virus that has claimed the lives of 6,000 Iowans in the past 14 months.
Iowa StateTimes Daily

Prosecutor says trial in Iowa student's death won't be easy

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A prosecutor warned prospective jurors Monday that the trial of a Mexican national charged in the 2018 fatal stabbing of a University of Iowa student will include graphic evidence that will be emotionally difficult to see and hear. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
Cedar Rapids, IACedar Valley Daily Times

ITC Midwest conducting aerial patrols of transmission lines

CEDAR RAPIDS — ITC Midwest will be conducting aerial patrols of high-voltage transmission structures and lines throughout its service territory from approximately May 24 – June 3, weather permitting. Helicopter patrols provide an overall status of the overhead transmission system owned and operated by ITC Midwest. The inspection flights are...