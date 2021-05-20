67 Auckland Street, Unit 1 – Dorchester

Elegant, custom brick, humble abode tucked away at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in Padonia Woods! 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and an oversized 3 car garage sitting on 3.2 acres of land. Featuring custom designed coffered ceilings in living room, dining room, foyer and master bedroom, custom drapes in primary bedroom, primary closet & dining room, and wide plank hardwood floors throughout entire first and second level. Updates: knocked down previous existing fireplace to create a large, open concept dining room, redesigned main fireplace with floor to ceiling rock tile and marble, and installed motorized chandelier lift in main foyer. LED lighting in every room, 2 custom walk in closets in primary bedroom, California style closets in all bedrooms, 6 zone central audio system, central alarm with 19 cameras and touch screen controls, entire house wired with Cat6 network drops and WiFi access points. This complete basement renovation provides all of the entertaining needs you could ever imagine with a new bathroom, Italian tile floor, custom bar and game room, and a 12 seat ultra-high def home theater with 120+G- screen! A true back yard oasis with a large double deck and gazebo combination, including motorized awnings that overlook Koi fish ponds with waterfalls and a Japanese garden. Take in all of the gorgeous fall and winter scenery while staying warm from in the jacuzzi tub on the lower patio. Plus a fenced in side yard for dogs and children! Other updates include all new energy efficient double and triple pane windows and a brand new roof with 50 year shingle and 6 inch gutters!