67 Auckland Street, Unit 1 – Dorchester
Located in Dorchester’s Savin Hill neighborhood, superb craftsmanship and luxurious finishes come together to create two new condominium homes with a single-family feel. Each unit offers two bedroom suites with a private dressing room and a full bathroom, one flex space (office/gym/nursery), a large foyer with custom built-in storage, an elegant powder room, private outdoor living areas, and an off-street covered parking space. The bright and spacious living room flows seamlessly to the gorgeous chef’s kitchen, featuring a center island with handcrafted walnut dining, quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, and a stainless Fisher Paykel appliance package. Enjoy being minutes away from the Savin Hill T, shops, restaurants, beaches and The Daily, your reinvented local market offering fresh groceries, beer and wine. Come see why so many people are taking the leap from Southie to Dorchester!caughtinsouthie.com