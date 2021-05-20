West Tisbury deals with doggone issues

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Dillingham Place - Falmouth's premier condo complex offering independent living for ages 62 and older. Refreshed with paint, new carpet and kitchen counters, the open concept plan offersliving/dining/kitchen areas which open to a generous covered porch. The top floor unit, includes a sizable master suite with full bath and laundry and ample guest bedroom and full guest bath. The condo fees include all utilities: heat, AC, electricity, water, basic cable, and Wifi. Condo fees also include maintenance, repairs and upkeep of HVAC equipment, kitchen appliances, stackable washer/dryer and master insurance. This complex, designed for carefree living, includes covered parking with direct elevator access to units and common areas and 24 hour concierge service. Complex has beautifully designed common areas for gathering with friends including, courtyard dining area, exercise room, and library. Complimentary continental breakfast offered as well as for fee dining. All information herein to be verified by buyer/buyer's agent. This one floor living, handidcap ramp accessible, 3 bedroom ranch, with a handicap equiped bath, is new to the market for the first time in over 50 years. Located in the association neighborhood of Seacoast Shores offering a private sandy beach and right of ways to the water throughout this peninsula overlooking Eel Pond, Eel River, Washburn Island and Waquoit Bay for boating out of adjacent Childs River Public Boat Ramp off Rt 28. Convenient location between Falmouth and Mashpee offering ample, beaches, restaurants, shopping, biking and golfing~ Tennis, Pool, Youth activities and Club House with optional membership further out on the peninsula is available. See Seacoast Shores Website for more info. This ranch is ready for you to enjoy! A perfect summer retreat and the current family has resided in the home year-round through the years. Set on a 1.43 acre waterfront lot with a dock and a private beach area. The home has 3 levels of living with 5+ bedrooms 5 baths and multiple decks, there is also a detached 2 car garage. The grounds are beautiful with a large back yard, paths to the waterfront and mature landscaping. Chapoquoit Island is a private community with less than 40 homes with activities including: tennis, pickle ball, 2 community beaches, docks and access to West Falmouth Harbor and Buzzard's Bay for boating, sailing, paddle boarding etc. This community also has summer sporting events, activities and a community barn. This is a private and secure community and showings must be scheduled and accompanied. This location is within walking distance to Bowerman's Beach Club, The Shining Sea Bicycle Path and West Falmouth Village. One feels as tho they are living in a secluded tree house thanks to all the surrounding trees. The property has easy access to all that downtown Falmouth, Woods Hole and Sippewissett have to offer including markets, retailers and restaurants. The Shining Sea Bikepath and beaches are within .3 miles of this home and there is the option to join the Quissett Association Beach. Enjoy your days watching the sunrise and sunset, the sailboats and windsurfers in the waters and of course the variety of birds throughout the year. At night you will be mesmerized star gazing, from the extra large deck and widows walk, and seeing the beauty of the steamship authority boats all lit up as they go to and fro between Woods Hole and the Vineyard. It is truly magical. This is the home to watch the annual fireworks and Road Race and never worry about the ride home. This home is perfect for someone to make it their own with updates, or for someone who is eager for the perfect location to build their dream home.