President Joe Biden is restoring humanity to the Presidency. Biden has done away with the offensive Muslim ban, realizing that they are not the enemy. The few radicals who attacked the Twin Towers and the hundreds of radicals who attacked the Capitol, are the enemy; not their religion, either Muslim or Christian. Biden has also established a task force to reunite families separated at the border by the previous administration. These migrants and asylum seekers are not the enemy. I can think of nothing more abhorrent than terrorizing traumatized people as a policy and a failed policy at that. The family separation policy of the previous administration was exactly that; terrorizing traumatized people.