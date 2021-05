It’s no secret that many of us spend A LOT of time on our phones. I mean, who can blame us? You can text and talk with friends, watch funny videos, scroll endlessly through twitter, like pretty pictures on Instagram, and reconnect with family members on Facebook. But…when you want to invest in other activities, your phone and its glorious distractions can present a real problem. I think we’ve all said at one point that we want to read more, do more, see more, but something always manages to get in the way, right? And that something often tends to be our phones.