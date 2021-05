By the end of this month, a new sound will fill the ears of anyone in the Eastern U.S. or in parts of the Midwest. To some, it will be music. To others, it will be torture. The Great Eastern Brood of cicadas, dubbed Brood X (the largest of all Brood cicadas), is underground right now but preparing for lift-off. Every 17 years like clockwork, these cicadas leave their underground burrows and head for air space, and their presence is obvious. If you happen to be traveling east, you’ll be in for something you may never have experienced – and may never want to again.