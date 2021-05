The Phoenix Mercury are one of the biggest question marks in the WNBA, but have a high ceiling. Can they compete for more championships as Diana Taurasi’s career winds down?. Griner missed a good chunk of last season for personal reasons. She was second in MVP voting in 2019 and led the league in scoring with 20.7 points per game that year. To outscore Elena Delle Donne by 1.2 is impressive. At age 30 there’s no reason she can’t be an MVP candidate again this year and she says the time she took off last year has her rested and ready for 2021.