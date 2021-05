The White Sox won a close game 3-0 tonight, as Carlos Rodon out-pitched Brad Keller and the Sox utilized some timely offense. The game was scoreless through four innings until Zack Collins broke up the no-no and kicked off the scoring with a shot to dead center field. Then, in the 6th inning, Tim Anderson scored on a single from Eaton after doubling to RF. Later in the 6th, Abreu hit a double to score Eaton to bring the score to 3-0, completing the scoring for the evening. While Keller carried a no-hitter into the 5th, the Sox were hitting him well with 10 hard hit balls.