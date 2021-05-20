newsbreak-logo
NBA

Roundtable: previewing Nuggets and Trail Blazers round one matchup

By Gage Bridgford
denverstiffs.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat matchup are you watching the closest during this series?. Tommy Knowlton (@TommyKnow303): Michael Porter Jr versus Robert Covington. MPJ is the X-factor for Denver in this series. The Nuggets need him to score about 25 every game to keep up with an excellent Portland offense. This matchup is one of the reasons why the Blazers added Covington in the off-season and put him at the four to guard nontraditional power forwards. His calling card has always been defense but if you’re not careful he can step out and make the occasional three. This matchup should work in Porter’s favor because he is more talented a scorer than Covington is a defender but make no mistake about it, Covington will get physical with Mike. So a crucial part of this series is how MPJ responds to the Blazer’s physicality.

