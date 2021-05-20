newsbreak-logo
U.S. Government Seizes 68 Protected Big Cats and a Jaguar from Jeffrey and Lauren Lowe

By Beaver County Radio
beavercountyradio.com
 1 day ago

The United States has seized 68 protected lions, tigers, lion-tiger hybrids, and a jaguar from Jeffrey and Lauren Lowe’s Tiger King Park in Thackerville, Oklahoma, pursuant to a judicially-authorized search and seizure warrant, for ongoing Endangered Species Act (ESA) violations. The Justice Department will seek civil forfeiture of these animals and any offspring pursuant to the ESA’s forfeiture provision.

