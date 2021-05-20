U.S. Government Seizes 68 Protected Big Cats and a Jaguar from Jeffrey and Lauren Lowe

President Biden initially ordered flags on Saturday to be flown at half-staff. Then he ordered them back up at full-staff. It’s because of a quirk that comes up every half dozen years or so, when a day that honors two groups collides — with two different protocols for the American flag. For Peace Officers Memorial Day, which falls on May 15, flags are supposed to be at half-staff. But the third Saturday in May is marked to honor Armed Forces Day — and on that day, flags are supposed to be full-staff.