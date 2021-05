After spending the entire 2020 regular season in the ‘Wubble’ in Bradenton, Fla., the Indiana Fever open up the 2021 regular season at Barclays Center against the New York Liberty at 7 p.m. ET. This will be the first of three games matching the Fever against the Liberty, who will open up the Fever home schedule on Sunday afternoon at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The two teams will not meet again until the Liberty return to Indy on July 9 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.