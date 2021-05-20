newsbreak-logo
POTUS

Trump slams 35 Republican ‘traitors’ who defied him and backed Capitol riot probe

By Frances Mulraney
The US Sun
 21 hours ago

DONALD Trump ripped into 35 Republican "traitors" on Thursday who voted for an investigation into the Capitol riot despite his repeated calls for them to pull support.

The former president claimed that Republicans have "much better policies" but that the party doesn't stick together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K4O7F_0a5tGdVz00
Trump slammed Republicans as 'weak and ineffective' on Thursday Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i12EF_0a5tGdVz00
The commission will publish a report on the riot by December 31 Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xURKW_0a5tGdVz00
Trump took a further hit against Rep Liz Cheney Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0izhAF_0a5tGdVz00
Rep Adam Kinzinger also voted for the commission Credit: The Mega Agency

Trump also accused his party of being "ineffective and weak."

He targeted Rep Liz Cheney after she was voted out of her role as House conference chair last week due to her anti-Trump statements.

"See, 35 wayward Republicans—they just can’t help themselves," he wrote in a statement released on his website.

"We have much better policy and are much better for the Country, but the Democrats stick together, the Republicans don’t.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qnpOU_0a5tGdVz00
Rep. Steve Womack was among the 35 GOP lawmakers to defy Trump on Thursday Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AC1Ze_0a5tGdVz00
Rep Trey Hollingsworth also ignore the ex-president's calls to abandon the probe Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gKJnn_0a5tGdVz00
The ex-president immediately issued a statement Credit: From the desk of Donald Trump

"They don’t have the Romney’s, Little Ben Sasse’s, and Cheney’s of the world," he continued.

"Unfortunately, we do. Sometimes there are consequences to being ineffective and weak. The voters understand!"

Trump was knocking the 35 House Republicans who voted against him on Thursday to create a 9/11-style commission to investigate the riot that sparked after one of the ex-president's rallies on January 6.

They included Reps Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, Maria Salazar, Don Bacon, and Chris Smith.

"I'm happy to put a light on all the facts and timelines," said Bacon

The House approved the commission that will probe what role Trump played in the violent riot, which resulted in the death of four of his supporters and a Capitol police officer.

It was passed by 252-175 and opposed by GOP leadership.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QVFPJ_0a5tGdVz00
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (pictured) opposed the commission Credit: AP

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had praised the Republicans who crossed the aisle to approve the investigation.

“This is the Grand Old Party, the party’s done so much for our country. And quite frankly, many Republicans have courageously withstood the — shall we say — the assault on our democracy that is going forth,” she said.

“When you think of the Republicans and you think courage that they’ve had in the electoral system in our country and election decisions that have been made to support the fact that the election was legitimate.

"Many Republicans were the ones who came forward.”

Trump had previously called on GOP lawmakers to oppose the commission.

"Republicans must get much tougher and much smarter, and stop being used by the Radical Left," he said.

On Tuesday, he called for a debate on the commssion to end "immediately."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EDfnX_0a5tGdVz00
Trump also targeted Senator Mitt Romney in the statement although he was not involved in Thursday's vote Credit: The Mega Agency

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had also spoken out about the bill as he reinforces his alliance with Trump.

He claims the commission "does not examine interrelated forms of political violence in America."

Cheney was ousted from her position as the third-ranking House Republican last week after refusing to support "the big lie" that the election was stolen from Trump.

Republican Rep Elise Stefanik of New York was voted in to replace Cheney as the GOP conference chair.

The bill is expected to establish a ten-person committee that will publish a report by December 31.

Democratic and Republican leaders will be able to choose five members each.

After being impeached for a second time following the Capitol attack, Trump was acquitted by the Senate after they fell short of the two-thirds majority needed.

Ten Senate Republicans broke with the party and voted to convict, including Cheney.

It was the most bipartisan vote to convict that the Senate has ever seen.

