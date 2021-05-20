Fields announced for six multiteam events in 2021-22, including Alabama, Kansas in ESPN Events Invitational

The Chi-Hi track and field team put forth some strong performances for its home fans on Friday as the Cardinals hosted a Big Rivers Conference invitational at Dorais Field. The boys team won five of those events with Brayden Warwick sweeping both hurdle events, winning the 110-meter hurdles in 16.31 seconds before taking the title in the 300 hurdles in 46.64. Logan Scott was fastest in the 800 at 2:14.20 while the 800 relay team of Collin Beaudette, Ethan Faschingbauer, Landon Iverson and Samuel Peterson was first in 1:38.51 and the 3,200 team of Scott, Lukas Wagner, Benjamin Cihasky and Jake Mason had the top time in their race at 9:11.78.