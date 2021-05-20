Fields announced for six multiteam events in 2021-22, including Alabama, Kansas in ESPN Events Invitational
After a one-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, ESPN's entire slate of men's college basketball multiteam events will return for the 2021-22 season. The fields for the Charleston Classic, Myrtle Beach Invitational, NIT Season Tip-Off, ESPN Events Invitational, Wooden Legacy and Diamond Head Classic were announced Thursday, with 15 teams from the 2021 NCAA tournament taking part.www.espn.com