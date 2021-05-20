newsbreak-logo
Governor Polis signs bill to increase marijuana possession limit for adults in Colorado

KKTV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER, Colo. (PRESS RELEASE) - Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill into law Thursday that increases the amount of cannabis adults can legally possess in Colorado from one ounce to two ounces. It also streamlines the record-sealing process for past cannabis possession convictions and expands record-sealing eligibility to include additional cannabis offenses. The new law takes effect immediately.

