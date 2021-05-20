newsbreak-logo
Chautauqua County, NY

State announces completion of five new kayak launches in Chautauqua County

2 On Your Side
2 On Your Side
 21 hours ago
DUNKIRK, N.Y. — Just in time for the summer season, kayak enthusiasts now have five new places to launch their craft. New York State and Chautauqua County officials announced the completion of ADA-accessible launches intended to provide residents and visitors with increased access to the waterfront. The new launches are...

