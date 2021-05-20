newsbreak-logo
One person is dead and 10 others are rescued after suspected human smuggling boat capsized off La Jolla - the third such incident off San Diego this month

By Gina Martinez For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
 23 hours ago

One person is dead and 10 people were pulled from rough waters during a rescue mission involving a suspected smuggling boat in La Jolla Beach - the third such rescue in San Diego waters this month alone.

On Thursday, Customs and Border protection officials said a border patrol agent spotted a panga boat off the coast of Point Loma traveling north with several passengers, 10news.com reported.

Lifeguards responded to the waters off of Marine Beach where several people who jumped off the panga were spotted in the water.

A few minutes later San Diego lifeguards and border patrol agents were called further up north to the waters near the La Jolla's children pool where a boat was dispatched and rescued 10 people, some whom were wearing life jackets, from the rough waters, FOX 5 reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31upY1_0a5tFY5R00
A handful of people were rescued (pictured) from the waters of La Jolla beach after getting dropped off by a suspected human smuggling vessel on Thursday 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tB1YM_0a5tFY5R00
 The panga boat (pictured) continued north and crashed into Wipeout Beach where first responders found someone submerged into the water
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GRIzA_0a5tFY5R00
Lifeguards dispatched a boat (pictured) and rescued 10 people from the rough waters of La Jolla

San Diego Lifeguard Chief James Gartland said 15 to 18 people were on the panga boat that continued north and crashed into Wipeout Beach and where first responders found someone submerged into the water.

That person was brought to shore but first responders could not save them, Fox 5 reported.

The boat then headed towards the shore where the panga would later capsize, Chief Gartland told reporters.

Of the 10 people rescued, eight were taken to local hospitals.

15 people have been taken into custody, U.S Customs and Border Protection of San Diego confirmed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GZKCm_0a5tFY5R00
San Diego Lifeguard Chief James Gartland (pictured) said 15-18 people were on the panga boat that continued north and crashed into Wipeout Beach
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0abdNr_0a5tFY5R00
Of the 10 people rescued from the rough La Jolla waters, eight were taken to local hospitals

This is the third boat accident involving a suspected human smuggling vessel in San Diego this month.

Just last Monday, the U.S Coast Guard pulled 23 people from a panga boat off the coast of Point Loma after the boat got stuck in the surf line, ABC 7 San Diego reported.

The USCG was able to pull 23 people off the boat safely.

All 23 people on board were immigrants in the U.S illegally, ABC 7 reported.

A few weeks earlier on May 2, three people died and 24 people were rescued from the waters off Point Loma after a packed boat suspected of being used in a human smuggling operation capsized and broke apart due to rugged waters.

The USCG was able to account for 32 people- 29 were found alive and three were declared dead at the scene or at local hospitals, ABC 7 reported.

