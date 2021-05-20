newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Providence, RI

Providence DSA: Rhode Island General Assembly dodges Medicare for All vote, defying public demands

By Editorial, Opinion
Uprise RI
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, 5/13/2021, and Tuesday, 5/18/2021, the Rhode Island House Finance Committee heard House Bill 5628, which would establish a comprehensive, single-payer healthcare system that would be free at the point of service for all Rhode Islanders. Fifty-six individuals from the community signed up to give testimony. All spoke in support of this bill, with none speaking in opposition. Additional bills heard on this topic include House Bill 6449 and House Bill 5046, which would audit and de-privatize Managed Care Organizations (MCOs). MCOs are private companies that oversee 90% of the state’s Medicaid patients, have a disastrous history of routinely over-billing states, and have had no audit since their inception in 2015.

upriseri.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Government
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dsa#The General Assembly#Medicare For All#Senate Leadership#Public Health#Medicaid#The State Senate#S0233#Rhode Islanders#Providence Dsa#Bills#Politicians#Demands#Care#Private Companies#Quality Healthcare#Individual Testimony#Health Equity#Fifty Six Individuals#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
providencejournal.com

Opinion/Goodwin and Slater: Our seniors deserve the care they need

Senate Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin, D-Providence, and Rep. Scott A. Slater, D-Providence, are the sponsors of the Nursing Home Staffing and Quality Care Act. Nursing home residents deserve quality care. When a family makes the difficult decision to choose placement in a long-term-care facility, they do so with the expectation that they will be receiving quality, nurturing care.
Homelessprovidencejournal.com

Opinion/Santilli and Hayes: RI can be the first state to end homelessness

Karen A. Santilli is president and CEO of Crossroads Rhode Island. Eileen Hayes is president and CEO of Amos House. Laura Jaworski, executive director of House of Hope Community Development Corporation, contributed to this commentary. As the heads of three organizations providing shelter and services to individuals and families experiencing...
Personal Financeprovidencejournal.com

Opinion/Shaer: TCI is wrong for Rhode Island

Jonathan Shaer is director of the New England Convenience Store and Energy Marketers Association. The Rhode Island House and Senate are considering bills that would authorize the state to enter the Transportation & Climate Initiative Program (TCI-P), a cleverly designed program that raises the price of gasoline and diesel every year without the legislature ever having to take a vote. It’s a revenue-generating program disguised as pro-climate policy (of course) that every Rhode Islander should look upon with suspicion and disappointment.
Providence, RIprovidenceri.gov

Councilwoman Jo-Ann Ryan Calls to Reconvene City Fireworks Task Force

At the May 6 City Council Meeting, Councilwoman Jo-Ann Ryan (Ward 5) introduced and the Council passed a resolution to relaunch the City’s successful Fireworks Task Force. “With summer approaching, so too is the threat to public safety presented by the rampant illegal use of fireworks in our neighborhoods. Based on last year’s success, the Council resolution requests public safety and administrative officials, once again, to coordinate enforcement and community education regarding the use of illegal fireworks. City departments must work proactively to mitigate this issue,” stated Ryan.
Providence, RIprovidencejournal.com

Opinion/Trevvett: Our transit system must have a greater investment

Philip Trevvett is board chair of Urban Greens Co-op Market in Providence. When I presented to Vice President Kamala Harris, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and the entire Rhode Island congressional delegation about Urban Greens Co-op Market and the power of the cooperative model two weeks ago, I was told to expect a question from the vice president. When she asked me about the importance of public transportation to our community-owned grocery store in Providence, it took me by surprise.
Newport, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

(Updated) Visitors From These 19 States Must Quarantine When Traveling To Rhode Island

If you are coming to Rhode Island from one of the 19 states listed below with a COVID-19 positivity rate greater than 5%, you are required to quarantine for 10 days while in Rhode Island. As an exception, you may provide proof of a negative test for COVID-19 that was taken within 72 hours prior to arrival in Rhode Island. If you receive a test during your quarantine in Rhode Island and get a negative test result, you can stop quarantining. However, you still need to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days, wear a mask in public, and follow physical distancing guidelines. You also must quarantine while waiting for a negative test result.
Politicsnewportri.com

Rep. Ruggiero named RI state director for Women in Government

Women In Government, a national non-profit, non-partisan organization of women state legislators, has named Rep. Deborah Ruggiero a state director in Rhode Island. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., Women In Government provides leadership opportunities, expert forums, and educational resources to address and resolve complex public policy issues to all women state legislators across the country.
Providence, RIMiddletown Press

Masks can come off starting Tuesday, with some exceptions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Islanders who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most situations starting Tuesday, but there remains some uncertainty as rules may vary from place to place. Gov. Daniel McKee announced the updated mask regulations on Friday...
Providence, RIABC6.com

R.I leaders look for federal resources to take action against gun violence

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WLNE) – In order to enhance public safety, the state’s Congressional delegation is looking to deliver federal resources to take legislative action to prevent gun violence. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse and Congressmen Jim Langevin and David Cicilline will join Attorney General Peter Neronha, Governor Dan McKee,...
Providence, RIMiddletown Press

Officials call for stricter laws to tackle rash of shootings

Addressing gun violence in Rhode Island will require Stricter gun laws as well as improved social programs that address the underlying socioeconomic issues, congressional, state and city leaders said at a news conference Monday held in response to a several recent shootings in the state. “Gun violence is a stain...
Providence, RIPawtucket Times

Quahogging to return to lower Providence River

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island regulators have opened up an area in the lower Providence River to quahogging for the first time in decades. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announced Friday that improvements in water quality in the Bay will gradually allow for more shellfishing further up the Bay, the Providence Journal reported.
Public Healthprovidencejournal.com

How RI compares nationally in COVID stats

Here is how Rhode Island compares with the other 49 states, statistically, in its response to the coronavirus crisis. 12 Rhode Island had the 12th-most newly identified cases of coronavirus per capita among the 50 states over the last seven days. 7 Rhode Island had the seventh-most COVID-positive hospital patients...
Providence County, RIProvidence Business News

Applications for R.I. 10K Small Businesses program due June 1

PROVIDENCE – Applications for the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Rhode Island program’s 15th cohort are due by June 1, the Community College of Rhode Island announced Monday. The program, which is delivered in partnership with CCRI, will begin in September 2021 and will be free to participants. Members of...