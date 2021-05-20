Providence DSA: Rhode Island General Assembly dodges Medicare for All vote, defying public demands
On Thursday, 5/13/2021, and Tuesday, 5/18/2021, the Rhode Island House Finance Committee heard House Bill 5628, which would establish a comprehensive, single-payer healthcare system that would be free at the point of service for all Rhode Islanders. Fifty-six individuals from the community signed up to give testimony. All spoke in support of this bill, with none speaking in opposition. Additional bills heard on this topic include House Bill 6449 and House Bill 5046, which would audit and de-privatize Managed Care Organizations (MCOs). MCOs are private companies that oversee 90% of the state’s Medicaid patients, have a disastrous history of routinely over-billing states, and have had no audit since their inception in 2015.upriseri.com