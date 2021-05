A 3-1 Nashville Predators victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, May 8, sealed the deal. The two southern teams with passionate fanbases will square off in the first round of the playoffs. On the ice, however, they couldn’t be more different. One team is emerging from a rebuild, while the other is on the decline. The Hurricanes topped the Central Division standings, while the Predators needed a miracle to make the playoffs.