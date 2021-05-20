newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

4 Ways Scammers Stage Car Accidents

By Zeid Nasser
theintelligentdriver.com
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleProtecting your car against theft and damage via insurance is one of the most financially responsible things a car owner can do. However, there are times when you take all necessary precautions and still experience trouble. A report from the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows that insurance fraud costs U.S....

www.theintelligentdriver.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Accidents#Traffic Accidents#Car Insurance#Asap#Las Vegas#Insurance Scammers#Accident Damages#Fraudsters#Insurance Fraud Costs#Traffic Camera Footage#Panic Stop#Money#Fault#U S Consumers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Trafficroguevalleymessenger.com

Is It Worth Getting A Lawyer For A Minor Car Accident?

A minor car accident is often overlooked because people believe a polite discussion can resolve it. However, whether it’s just scratched on your vehicle or a minor injury caused by a minor car accident, you should still be prepared for the consequences of your actions. This is the reason why...
Trafficthe-riotact.com

How to solve car accidents forever

In September last year, the speed limit on Sutton Road was dropped from 100 km/h to 80, and in the last couple of weeks, the signs have been bowled over in protest. New signs are being installed and fingers are crossed these won’t suffer the same fate. At about 11:45...
Trafficmotorverso.com

Costs Involved From A Car Accident Settlement

Being involved in a car accident can be a scary experience for even the most seasoned driver. Not only will you have experienced something traumatic but financially a car accident can be a bit of a killer. Knowing how much you can expect from a car accident may help but this varies depending on how big your accident is. This article will explore a few different costs that you need to consider, especially when talking to your lawyers about your settlement.
Trafficlegalreader.com

Proving Liability or the Fault of a Party in a Car Accident

You can refer to the vehicle code or state traffic laws to support your argument about a driver who is at fault. Any automobile accident, such as motorcycle, bike, or car, occurs due to a party’s negligence or fault. Even if you know the actual liable person, you need to prove it to insurance carriers to be compensated. Only then can you expect damage cover. However, as you may have guessed, this process isn’t as cut-and-dried as it appears. You need to be aware of many things. Here is a quick sneak peek into various aspects regarding auto accidents to help you strengthen your case.
Trafficcascadebusnews.com

5 Recommended Steps To Take After A Car Accident

Most drivers never think about unfortunate events that may occur on the road, like getting involved in a car accident. However, the reality is that millions of car accidents occur every year across the globe. When you get involved in a car accident, the first thought that crosses your mind isn’t to protect your rights. Instead, the chaos that characterizes an accident scene can leave you feeling confused and wondering what steps to take.
Fraud Crimesvertikal.net

Block the scammers

We have received news today of yet another mailing list scam, this one claiming that Vertikal Days is cancelled and that they have a list of 1,000 visitors that you can buy – a total load of ‘tosh’ - not a single aspect of the email is true. See: Beware of list seller scams.
Traffic Accidentstheintelligentdriver.com

How Autonomous Vehicles Blur the Lines of Liability in Car Accidents

When we think of autonomous vehicles, we imagine a car that can drive itself with almost little to no human intervention. Although this idea may sound very convenient for driving long distances that may require staying alert at the steering wheel for extended periods of time, it is a technology feature that presents a potential danger on the road. Automakers have invested significant funds in autonomous vehicle technology in an effort to make driving easier and hassle-free, but it is not entirely accident-proof. If you have been injured in a car accident involving an autonomous or conventional vehicle, 1-800-injuredcan offer legal assistance, guidance, and recovery benefits for your case.
Lexington, KYAdirondack Daily Enterprise

Fatal car tragedy not an accident

The headline on the first page of the sports section in the Malone Telegram on Saturday, April 24, read: “Former Kentucky basketball player Terrence Clarke dies in car accident at age 19.” The article, by Jerry Tipton of the Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington, Kentucky, states that former University of Kentucky basketball player Terrance Clarke was killed in a car accident in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 22, the L.A. Police Department confirmed.
Trafficlegalreader.com

What Can You Claim after a Car Accident?

As you know, a car accident doesn’t leave just physical scars. It affects you mentally and emotionally, too. In a car accident, many unpleasant things can happen. For example, you can suffer severe injuries, which can incur expensive medical bills, income loss, and much more. Your car can also get damaged. All these incidents can dent your savings if you try to rebuild everything yourself. That’s why you need compensation. But claiming damage is not so easy. Sometimes, a victim doesn’t get anything due to a lack of proper papers or evidence. To be precise, various reasons can go awry and reduce your chances of a damage claim. If you don’t want to be in this situation, you must increase your awareness of the types of compensation a car crash victim can avail along with other things. Here is brief information on this.
Trafficimcgrupo.com

What are the steps to file a Lawsuit after a Car Accident?

If you’re dealing with a car accident claim, you must be willing to end up with a fair settlement so that you can move on with your life. However, what’s going to happen if the negligent driver’s lawyer or insurance company is reluctant to offer a reasonable settlement amount. It’s time to commence a car accident lawsuit within a civil court. What does a lawsuit after a car accident look like?
Trafficeminetra.com

When Are Pedestrians at Fault for Car Accidents?

It is often the case with a car accident involving a pedestrian, the fault to be placed on the driver. Sometimes unjustifiably so. Common sense dictates that they should have seen the person in front of them and slowed down in time. However, the situation can actually be quite nuanced....
Lexington, KYmymalonetelegram.com

A car crash is not an accident

The headline on the first page of the sports section in the Malone Telegram on April 24th read: “Former Kentucky basketball player Terrence Clarke dies in car accident at age 19.”. The article, by Jerry Tipton of the Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington, Ky., states that Clarke was killed in a car...
Frankton, INThe Lebanon Reporter

Frankton man injured in car accident

ANDERSON — A two vehicle collision at the intersection of County Road 500 West and County Road 500 North resulted in one person being transported to a local hospital Monday morning. Phillip Hosier, 49, of Frankton, told Madison County Sheriff's deputies he was driving a 2002 Chevrolet south on County...
Turlock, CAsacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Turlock Man Killed in Car Accident on Keyes and Foote Roads

A man from Turlock was killed in a car accident near the Keyes area on the night of Friday, May 7, 2021. The incident occurred at approximately 11:00 p.m. at Foote Road and Keyes Road. Details of the Fatal Car Accident in the Keyes Area. According to the California Highway...
Monroe, LAKNOE TV8

BBB says scammers are impersonating car companies

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Better Business Bureau says scammers are impersonating car rental companies to get your money. Jo-Ann Deal with the BBB of Northeast Louisiana says if someone offers a great deal or asks you to prepay with debit cards or gift cards, just hang up. Deal says...
Yutan, NEwahoo-ashland-waverly.com

Two-car accident claims lives of Yutan residents

YUTAN – The community of Yutan is reeling after a collision claimed the lives of two residents on Saturday. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office identified one of the deceased as Charles Miller, 58, of Yutan. The other fatality was Landen Montanio, 19, also of Yutan, who was identified through a social media post from the high school he attended in Wahoo.
Tulsa, OKnews9.com

2 Hit By Cars In Separate Accidents In Tulsa

One person was in the hospital and another has died on Friday morning after two separate accidents overnight involving pedestrians. According to Tulsa police, the first accident took place after a group of three kids attempted to steal from a food truck near 21st Street and 129th East Avenue. Police...
Indiana StateTimes-Union Newspaper

Akron Teen Airlifted After Single Car Accident On Ind. 14

LAKE TOWNSHIP – Another critical crash occurred in Kosciusko county on Ind. 14 at Packerton Road, this time injuring a 16-year-old Akron boy. Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Chris Francis said emergency personnel were called at 6:46 p.m. Saturday to the Ind. 14 and Packerton Road after a 2017 Ford Fusion, being driven by Brendyn Ryan Stump, 16, of Akron, was traveling east on Ind. 14 and left the south edge of the roadway.
Trafficgoodmenproject.com

What Are the Qualities of the Best Car Accident Lawyer?

— It is very common to have car accidents across the world, and after having an accident, people face several issues in choosing a good car accident lawyer for them. According to a survey, if we talk about a car accident in Florida, there are 6 million car accidents every year. There are very common types of accidents like drink and drive, hit and run, etc., and accidents are caused due to weather like heavy snow, rain, and wind, making it hard to survive on roads. Another reason for car accidents is where a third party is to be blamed. After the car wreck, we need a good Tampa car accident lawyer to deal with insurance companies and legal work.