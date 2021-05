Reeling in bass and hardware is what Washington students did on Saturday at the annual Iowa High School Bass Team Championships. The Demon Bass Club claimed their second consecutive state title at Pleasant Creek Lake near Palo. The competition had a total of 20 boats from 11 different schools with two people in a boat. Each boat was allowed to catch five keeper bass with the heaviest taking home the crown. The top two boats from each school decided the team standings and Washington weighed in at 17.08 pounds compared to second place Independence with 11.54 pounds. John Prochaska and Kole Williams won the individual championship with five bass that amassed to 9.78 pounds. Charlie Henriksen and Noah Kleese finished fifth with five bass that weighed 7.3 pounds. Other Demon results included Riley Kasper and Caleb Zieglowsky catching four bass that totaled 6.14 pounds, Drew Horak and Grant Sobaski caught three weighing in at 5.94 pounds, Lance Sobaski and Luke Beenblossom reeled in two totaling 2.56 pounds, and William Peterson and Jonathan Moore caught one weighing 1.02 pounds.