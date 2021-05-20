Cayman Islands Classic off for second straight year

On the heels of a season-opening loss to Prosser, the Ellensburg High School boys basketball team dropped its second straight to Selah, 64-47, to start its year 0-2. The Bulldogs (0-2) had trouble with Selah guard and Central Washington commit Noah Pepper, who scored in double figures and nearly at will in the opening half. Though they kept pace through most of the first quarter, the Vikings (2-0) separated in the second quarter for a 15-point lead and didn't look back.