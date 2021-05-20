newsbreak-logo
Cayman Islands Classic off for second straight year

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 7 hours ago

The 2021 Cayman Islands Classic basketball tournament has been called off for a second straight year because of ongoing restrictions due to COVID-19. "The Cayman Islands Government has been successful in containing Covid-19. However, due to the existing travel restrictions, the conditions are still not conducive to host the tournament in 2021. Unfortunately, we have to postpone this year's event," said Joe Wright, CEO of Caymax Sports Ltd.

