LA Kings: Brandon Saad should be a top free agent target

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drew Doughty isn’t the only player on the Los Angeles Kings roster who was disappointed about the team’s disappointing run down the stretch. But as they go into a third straight offseason missing the playoffs, the defenseman said he wouldn’t be happy if the team decided to maintain the status quo and not make a big move before training camp started in September. Doughty is one of four players still on the roster from their Stanley Cup runs in 2012 and 2014. The Kings have won only one postseason series since their last title.