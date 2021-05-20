newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Chief Officer Award Finalist Bob Pragada: ‘We Are Continually Challenging Ourselves To Find Solutions To The World’s Biggest Challenges’

By Staff Writer
washingtonexec.com
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe finalists for WashingtonExec’s Chief Officer Awards were announced April 15, and we’ll be highlighting some of them until the event takes place virtually May 27. Next is Chief Operating Officer Award finalist Bob Pragada, who’s president and COO at Jacobs Engineering Group. Here, he talks proud career moments, primary focus areas, learning from failures and more.

washingtonexec.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chief Development Officer#Chief Executive Officer#World Leaders#Future Leaders#Team Leaders#Washingtonexec#Jacobs Engineering Group#Navy#Coo#Innovative Solutions#Chief Operating Officer#Personal Advancement#Company#Continuous Support#Equitable Opportunity#Proud Career Moments#Living Inclusion#Transition#Primary Focus Areas#National Security
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Businesswashingtonexec.com

Chief Officer Award Finalist Jason Providakes: ‘Be Open To Taking Risks’

The finalists for WashingtonExec’s Chief Officer Awards were announced April 15, and we’ll be highlighting some of them until the event takes place virtually May 27. Next is Chief Executive Officer Award finalist Jason Providakes, who’s president and CEO of The MITRE Corp. Here, he talks professional achievements, primary focus areas, career advice and more.
Businessaithority.com

Innovid Promotes Stephanie Geno to Chief Marketing Officer

Geno will boost innovation efforts as company’s first CMO. Innovid, the only independent omni-channel advertising and analytics platform built for television, today announced the promotion of Stephanie Geno to the company’s first Chief Marketing Officer. With the move, Innovid elevates a key member of its management team with a robust background spanning media, creative and consulting to further boost the company’s innovation agenda.
Career Development & Advicewashingtonexec.com

Chief Officer Award Finalist Tammy Kness: ‘This Is An Exciting Time To Be A Leader’

The finalists for WashingtonExec’s Chief Officer Awards were announced April 15, and we’ll be highlighting some of them until the event takes place virtually May 27. Next is Chief Human Resources Officer Award finalist Tammy Kness, who’s vice president of human resources and communications at GDIT. Here, she talks key achievements, primary focus areas going forward, career turning points and more.
Entertainmentwashingtonexec.com

Chief Officer Award Finalist Marlin McFate: ‘The CTO Role Is A Place Where We Need Leaders Who Can Dream, Create, Design, And Analyze’

The finalists for WashingtonExec’s Chief Officer Awards were announced April 15, and we’ll be highlighting some of them until the event takes place virtually May 27. Next is Chief Technology Officer Award finalist Marlin McFate, who’s public sector CTO at Riverbed Technology. Here, he talks key achievements, career advice, success in his current role and more.
Businesswashingtonexec.com

Chief Officer Award Finalist Heidi Parks: ‘My Mission As Chief People Officer Is To Reinvent The HR Function’

The finalists for WashingtonExec’s Chief Officer Awards were announced April 15, and we’ll be highlighting some of them until the event takes place virtually May 27. Next is Chief Human Resources Officer Award finalist Heidi Parks, who’s chief people officer at Intelligent Waves, LLC. Here, she talks key professional achievements, career turning points, professional risks and more.
Economywashingtonexec.com

Chief Officer Award Finalist Chris Bellios: ‘Personal Development Is A Journey, Not A Destination’

The finalists for WashingtonExec’s Chief Officer Awards were announced April 15, and we’ll be highlighting some of them until the event takes place virtually May 27. Next is Chief Operating Officer Award finalist Chris Bellios, who’s COO at Hexagon US Federal. Here, he talks key professional achievements, shaping the next generation of leaders, career advice and more.
Businesswashingtonexec.com

Chief Officer Award Finalist Phil Quade: ‘A Vibrant Cybersecurity Workforce Fuels Our Companies’ Innovation And Growth’

The finalists for WashingtonExec’s Chief Officer Awards were announced April 15, and we’ll be highlighting some of them until the event takes place virtually May 27. Next is Chief Information Security Officer Award finalist Phil Quade, who’s CISO at Fortinet. Here, he talks success in his current role, shaping the next generation of leaders, career advice and more.
Businesswashingtonexec.com

Chief Officer Award Finalist Rebecca McHale: ‘I Want To Drive Efficiencies’

The finalists for WashingtonExec’s Chief Officer Awards were announced April 15, and we’ll be highlighting some of them until the event takes place virtually May 27. Next is Chief Information Officer Award finalist Rebecca McHale, who’s CIO at Booz Allen Hamilton. Here, she talks career turning points, professional risks, career advice and more.
Businesssiliconangle.com

VMware picks longtime executive Raghuram as new CEO

VMware Inc. today chose a longtime insider to lead the company through a major product line makeover and an impending spinoff from parent Dell Technologies Inc. Raghu Raghuram, 58, is currently executive vice president and chief operating officer of products and cloud services. He will take over as chief executive on June 1 following the departure of former CEO Pat Gelsinger in January for the top at Intel Corp. after more than eight years leading VMware. Raghuram was appointed after some external candidates turned down the job, Yahoo! Finance reported.
Businesswashingtonexec.com

Chief Officer Award Finalist Tina Kuhn: ‘Learning From My Mistakes Helped Me Grow’

The finalists for WashingtonExec’s Chief Officer Awards were announced April 15, and we’ll be highlighting some of them until the event takes place virtually May 27. Next is Chief Executive Officer Award finalist Tina Kuhn, who’s president and CEO of CyberCore Technologies. Here, she talks professional achievements, learning from failures, career advice and more.
Economyfinextra.com

Six finalists selected for Nesta's £3 million Rapid Recovery Challenge

Six organisations, including not-for-profits, have today been announced as the finalists in the £3m Rapid Recovery Challenge, securing £150,000 each in funding to develop innovative solutions that help people access jobs and financial support during the COVID-19 pandemic. This follows an initial £125,000 which was awarded in November 2020. This...
Cancerwashingtonexec.com

Chief Officer Award Finalist Blaze Mathew: ‘Always Know Your Weak Areas Across Domains And To Work Hard To Fortify Them’

The finalists for WashingtonExec’s Chief Officer Awards were announced April 15, and we’ll be highlighting some of them until the event takes place virtually May 27. Next is Chief Information Officer Award finalist Blaze Mathew, who’s vice president and CIO at CTIS. Here, he talks professional achievements, career turning points, career advice and more.
Businesswashingtonexec.com

Chief Officer Award Finalist Jason Keplinger: ‘The First Key To Success Is Building A Team And Providing The Tools To Innovate’

The finalists for WashingtonExec’s Chief Officer Awards were announced April 15, and we’ll be highlighting some of them until the event takes place virtually May 27. Next is Chief Technology Officer Award finalist Jason Keplinger, who’s chief technical and innovation officer at T-Rex Solutions, LLC. Here, he talks professional achievements, primary focus areas going forward, professional risks and more.
Businessaithority.com

John Shackleton, Former OpenText CEO, to Lead FutureVault as Chief Executive Officer

FutureVault, an industry-leading digital vault platform for institutions and enterprises, announced it has appointed John Shackleton, former OpenText CEO, as the company’s Chief Executive Officer. Shackleton brings more than 30 years of technology and document management experience to the firm, along with a proven track record of driving business growth....
Businessmartechseries.com

Verato Announces Clay Ritchey as New Chief Executive Officer

Verato, the leading provider of next-generation identity resolution technology, is pleased to announce that effective April 30, 2021, Clay Ritchey has been appointed as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds Mark LaRow who is retiring to the company’s Board of Directors after serving as CEO of Verato since January of 2015. LaRow’s retirement has been planned since the fall of 2019.
BusinessSFGate

Boston Digital Expands Leadership Team with Key Hires

BOSTON (PRWEB) May 06, 2021. Boston Digital, a leading digital marketing agency, continues to expand its leadership team, with key hires in account management and business development. These new additions to the team will help Boston Digital continue to grow and deliver strategic and comprehensive digital marketing solutions to leading brands in healthcare, pharmaceutical, medical devices, tech, finance, higher education and consumer goods. Boston Digital welcomes these leaders to its team:
Businessbizjournals

Former WeWork leader joins Colliers International as SVP of client experience

Colliers International, a Toronto-based commercial real estate firm, has hired a client experience leader at its Chicago office. The company named Beth Moore its senior vice president and head of client experience in the firm’s Americas Occupier Services division. She will be based in the Windy City and be responsible for leading a team that focuses on advising clients on how to create offices that accommodate flexible and remote workplaces, a sector of the CRE market that is becoming increasingly important as employers begin to bring workers back to offices and downtown vacancy rates continue to rise.
BusinessPosted by
The Press

EverHive earns prestigious Inc Magazine Best Workplaces national recognition.

EverHive Named to Inc. Magazine 2021 List of Best Workplaces. SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EverHive Corporation, a contingent workforce solutions company, has been named one of Inc. magazine's Best Workplaces for 2021. The list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture, even amidst the challenges of remote work in a global pandemic. EverHive was also recognized in the Prosperous and Thriving Category. The prominent Inc. feature will hit newsstands May 18 as part of the May/June 2021 issue.