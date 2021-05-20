Chief Officer Award Finalist Bob Pragada: ‘We Are Continually Challenging Ourselves To Find Solutions To The World’s Biggest Challenges’

VMware Inc. today chose a longtime insider to lead the company through a major product line makeover and an impending spinoff from parent Dell Technologies Inc. Raghu Raghuram, 58, is currently executive vice president and chief operating officer of products and cloud services. He will take over as chief executive on June 1 following the departure of former CEO Pat Gelsinger in January for the top at Intel Corp. after more than eight years leading VMware. Raghuram was appointed after some external candidates turned down the job, Yahoo! Finance reported.