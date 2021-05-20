Chief Officer Award Finalist Bob Pragada: ‘We Are Continually Challenging Ourselves To Find Solutions To The World’s Biggest Challenges’
The finalists for WashingtonExec’s Chief Officer Awards were announced April 15, and we’ll be highlighting some of them until the event takes place virtually May 27. Next is Chief Operating Officer Award finalist Bob Pragada, who’s president and COO at Jacobs Engineering Group. Here, he talks proud career moments, primary focus areas, learning from failures and more.washingtonexec.com